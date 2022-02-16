Westinghouse Air Brake Non-GAAP EPS of $1.18 beats by $0.01, revenue of $2.07B misses by $110M
Feb. 16, 2022 6:30 AM ETWestinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Westinghouse Air Brake press release (NYSE:WAB): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.18 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $2.07B (+2.5% Y/Y) misses by $110M.
- Announced $750 Million Share Buyback Reauthorization and 25% Increase in Quarterly Dividend
- FY22 Guidance:
2022 Financial Guidance
Sales expected to be in a range of $8.30 billion to $8.60 billion ($8.48B consensus) and adjusted earnings per diluted share to be in a range of $4.65 to $5.05 vs. $4.93 consensus.
Expects strong cash flow generation with operating cash flow conversion of greater than 90 percent.