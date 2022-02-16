Westinghouse Air Brake Non-GAAP EPS of $1.18 beats by $0.01, revenue of $2.07B misses by $110M

  • Westinghouse Air Brake press release (NYSE:WAB): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.18 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $2.07B (+2.5% Y/Y) misses by $110M.
  • Announced $750 Million Share Buyback Reauthorization and 25% Increase in Quarterly Dividend
  • FY22 Guidance:

  • 2022 Financial Guidance

  • Sales expected to be in a range of $8.30 billion to $8.60 billion ($8.48B consensus) and adjusted earnings per diluted share to be in a range of $4.65 to $5.05 vs. $4.93 consensus.

  • Expects strong cash flow generation with operating cash flow conversion of greater than 90 percent.

