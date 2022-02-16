Ceragon nabs 3-year contract to deliver connectivity as a service
Feb. 16, 2022 6:31 AM ETCeragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) trades 5.3% higher premarket after it received a 3-year, multi-million dollar managed services contract from one of the world's leading multi-national energy companies.
- Ceragon will deliver a fully managed, high bandwidth microwave connection, utilizing its leading PointLink platform, to one of the world's largest oil production fields off the coast of West Africa.
- Ceragon was selected for its experience and proven ability to deliver high-reliability, low-latency stabilized hardware solutions in challenging, high-risk environments, where the site is both remote and in motion.