ALLETE GAAP EPS of $1.18 beats by $0.08, revenue of $399M beats by $71.35M

Feb. 16, 2022 6:32 AM ETALLETE, Inc. (ALE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • ALLETE press release (NYSE:ALE): Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.18 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $399M (+24.5% Y/Y) beats by $71.35M.
  • “I am pleased with our financial performance and accomplishments in 2021, wrapping up the year with a strong fourth quarter; our businesses are well positioned as we move into 2022 and beyond,” said ALLETE Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Steve Morris, “We believe our unique mix of businesses will continue to deliver a strong value proposition to shareholders for years to come.”
