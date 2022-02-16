Global Blood Therapeutics Oxbryta for sickle cell disease gets approval in EU
Feb. 16, 2022 6:43 AM ETGlobal Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Oxbryta was approved by the European Commission (EC) to treat hemolytic anemia due to sickle cell disease (SCD) in patients 12 years of age and older as monotherapy or in combination with hydroxycarbamide (hydroxyurea).
- The company said Oxbryta (voxelotor) is the first medicine approved in Europe that directly inhibits sickle hemoglobin (HbS) polymerization, the molecular basis of sickling and destruction of red blood cells in SCD.
- The The European Medicines Agency (EMA) had accepted to review the company's application in January 2021. The EC approval follows a positive opinion by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use in December 2021.
- Oxbryta is approved in the U.S. for use in children as young as four years of age.
- Sickle cell anemia is an inherited red blood cell condition in which there not enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen in the body.
- GBT -4.50% premarket to $30.59