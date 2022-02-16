Nasdaq and Dow cut losses but end in the red, S&P 500 closes flat after Fed minutes

Stocks rallied Wednesday afternoon but came up short of finishing in positive territory after the FOMC minutes dampened expectations of a 50-basis-point rate hike in March.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) ended -0.1%, the Dow (DJI) closed -0.1%, and the S&P (SP500) concluded flat.

The yield curve steepened, with the 10-year down 2 basis point at 2.02% and the 2-year off 6 basis points to 1.50%.

The Fed minutes indicated that the FOMC was still comfortable with wrapping up asset purchases in March, not earlier.

"If there was an explicit debate about hiking 50bps, it isn't obvious from these minutes," bond manager Tom Graff tweeted. "Seems there is general agreement to hike faster than 2015-2017, but that's not saying much."

"Fed hiked 25 and then waited a year in 2015," Janney's Guy LeBas said.

Odds of a 50-basis-point hike next month fell below 45%, according to Hammerstone Markets.

Nine of the 11 S&P sectors closed higher, led by Energy. Communication Services came in as the worst performer, as ViacomCBS plunged after its investor day.

In economic news, retail sales rose 3.8%, with the control group rising 4.8%, well ahead of expectations for a rise of 1%.

"Without this January bounce, Q1 consumer spending was on track to come in very soft or even post a modest decline," Wells Fargo economists wrote "This better-than-expected report is a game-changer and will likely result in some upward revisions to first quarter growth rates."

"Before we get too carried away with big ideas of an intrepid consumer, it bears noting that spending is not likely to outpace inflation forever and the key question is whether services spending holds up. We do not get much indication of that from retail sales. Spending at bars and restaurants is the closest we get and that category posted a small decline for the second straight month."

ViacomCBS is the biggest S&P decliner, while Generac is the largest gainer following earnings.