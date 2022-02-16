Nasdaq, S&P, Dow Jones futures dip ahead of retail sales numbers

Stock index futures point to a small decline at the open Wednesday after the strong rally the day before. But retail sales will influence early trading.

Nasdaq 100 (NDX:IND), S&P (SPX) and Dow (INDU) futures are down less than 0.1%.

Rates are steady, with the 10-year Treasury yield down 1 basis point to 2.04%.

"Tensions around the Ukraine appear to have eased somewhat," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan wrote. "Economists can add little to the speculation, and so will focus on data."

January retail sales figures arrive at 8:30 a.m. ET, with economists looking for a 2% gain following a surprise decline in December. Core sales, ex autos, are expected to have risen 0.8%.

"The key reason for focusing so much on the January sales data is that the numbers will allow us substantially to narrow the range of likely outcomes for Q1 consumption, which accounts for nearly 70% of GDP," Pantheon Macro's Ian Shepherdson said. "We think the 'control' measure of sales rose by only about 1% in January, after plunging by 3.1% in December."

"The headline will be flattered by a surge in auto sales, after a long run of weakness. The automakers reported earlier this month that January unit sales jumped by 19.9% from December, putting sales at their highest level since June."

"Positively, this data includes Christmas spending (gift vouchers count when redeemed)," Donovan said. "Negatively, more US households worked fewer or no hours during January because of omicron—some exhausted savings may have constrained consumption. The data includes restaurant spending, also omicron affected."

Later this afternoon the minutes of the latest FOMC meeting will be released, which proved to be market-moving last time around.

Before that, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks. He is one of the most dovish voices but a non-voting member this year.

Among active stocks, Roblox is tumbling premarket after missing on the bottom line.