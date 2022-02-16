InterCure to acquire multi-national medical cannabis producer, Cann Pharmaceutical for $35M

Feb. 16, 2022 6:54 AM ETInterCure Ltd. (INCR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) signed a definitive agreement with Cann Pharmaceutical, a pioneering Israeli medical cannabis multi-national operator known as "Better".
  • Under agreement terms, InterCure will acquire 100% of Better’s shares, which includes Better's unique strains, cultivation site, intellectual property, and commercial operations in Israel as well it’s international activities.
  • The purchase price for the acquisition is $35M which is paid with InterCure shares at the valuation of $10/share which is equivalent to the valuation used in SPAC and PIPE transaction in April 2021.
  • The shares will be issued based on a 3-year lock-up plan.
  • The acquisition is expected to be accretive immediately led by Better's significant gross profit and positive EBITDA and expected synergies; revenue synergies estimated at NIS 50M for the upcoming year.
  • The acquisition is expected to close in early Q3 of 2022.
