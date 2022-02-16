Thermo Fisher to invest $40M to expand Pennsylvania manufacturing facility

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) will invest $40M to expand its single-use technology manufacturing facility in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.
  • The company said the the expansion is part of a $650M multi-year investment announced last year, to help ensure scalable bioprocessing production capacity exists for critical materials used in developing new and existing biologics and vaccines, including for COVID-19.
  • The second phase of the site expansion includes a new, 47K-square-foot warehouse and creation of 100 new jobs at various levels. Thermo Fisher (TMO) had acquired the Millersburg facility in 2015.
  • “Since the start of the pandemic, the Millersburg site has been instrumental in supporting more than 20 pharmaceutical partners developing lifesaving therapies and vaccines,” said Mitch Kennedy, president, single use technologies, Thermo Fisher (TMO).
  • The company noted that once fully renovated by mid 2023, it expects the site will employ more than 1K people.
