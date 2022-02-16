Kraft Heinz Non-GAAP EPS of $0.79 beats by $0.16, revenue of $6.71B beats by $80M
Feb. 16, 2022 7:02 AM ETThe Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Kraft Heinz press release (NASDAQ:KHC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.79 beats by $0.16.
- Revenue of $6.71B (-3.3% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
- Shares +0.9% PM.
- The company currently expects a low-single-digit percentage increase Y/Y in 2022 Organic Net Sales, reflecting continued stronger consumption versus pre-pandemic levels. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $5.8B to $6B, reflecting a 53rd week in 2022, the impact of divestitures vs. the prior year, strong Organic Net Sales as well as the company's ongoing efforts to manage inflationary pressures as it continues to invest in long-term growth.