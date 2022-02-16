Cedar Fair falls sharply after turning down SeaWorld's merger offer

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) fell in early Wednesday trading after the company rejected a merger offer from SeaWorld Entertainment and reported Q4 and full year results.

Cedar Fair (FUN) reported attendance for 2021 that was approximately 70% of 2019 levels. In-park per capita spending was up 28% to a record $62.03, with double-digit increases across all key revenue categories. Out-of-park revenues of $168M, which was comparable to 2019 levels

The theme park operator noted that through early February, sales of 2022 season passes and all-season products are pacing ahead of the then-record pace set for the sale of 2020 season pass products.

CEO outlook: "While we anticipate the labor market will remain challenging for the foreseeable future, the intelligent pricing and labor rate management strategies we activated position us to mitigate these headwinds and continue delivering unforgettable experiences for our guests... We are focused on continuing to advance our strategic initiatives in 2022, including investing more than $200 million in new attractions and entertainment offerings, as well as the completion of several resort renovation projects that were delayed over the last two years."

Shares of Cedar Fair fell 10.71% in premarket action following the earnings update. A dramatic share price swing on earnings day was tipped off in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.