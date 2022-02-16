Crocs Non-GAAP EPS of $2.15 beats by $0.25, revenue of $586.6M beats by $5.89M
Feb. 16, 2022 7:03 AM ETCrocs, Inc. (CROX)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Crocs press release (NASDAQ:CROX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.15 beats by $0.25.
- Revenue of $586.6M (+42.5% Y/Y) beats by $5.89M.
- 1Q22 Guidance:
- Revenues to be approximately $605 to $630 million
- Adjusted operating margin of approximately 22% including a roughly $30 million impact from air freight.
- FY22 Guidance:
- Revenue growth for the Crocs brand, excluding HEYDUDE, to exceed 20% compared to 2021.
- Gross margin to include an incremental $75 million of air freight in the first half of 2022.
- Adjusted operating margin to be approximately 26%.
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $9.70 to $10.25.