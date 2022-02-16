Analog Devices Non-GAAP EPS of $1.94 beats by $0.15, revenue of $2.68B beats by $70M
Feb. 16, 2022 7:05 AM ETAnalog Devices, Inc. (ADI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Analog Devices press release (NASDAQ:ADI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.94 beats by $0.15.
- Revenue of $2.68B (+71.8% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
- Operating cash flow of $3.16 billion and free cash flow of $2.78 billion or 33% of revenue on a trailing twelve-month basis
Outlook for the Q2 FY22: The company is forecasting revenue of $2.80 billion, +/- $100 million vs consensus of $2.65B. The company is planning for reported EPS to be $1.14, +/-$0.10, and adjusted EPS to be $2.07, +/-$0.10 vs consensus of $1.85
"ADI delivered its fourth consecutive quarter of record revenue with momentum across all end markets and geographies. The growing demand for our solutions and our commitment to operational excellence enabled adjusted gross margin, operating margin and EPS to achieve new highs,” said Vincent Roche, President and CEO. “