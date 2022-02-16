It's already a few days after Super Bowl LVI, when the LA Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, but the statistics surrounding the big game are just starting to pour in. The matchup drew some 112M viewers, up about 14% from last year, boosted by remarkably close playoff games, as well as the Rams representing a major media market. About 99.2M viewers tuned in on NBC's main delivery channel, with another 11.2M on streaming (including NBCUniversal's Peacock), and about 2M on the Telemundo Spanish network.

Increased competitiveness: The figures wrap up a strong season for the National Football League. Viewership in the regular season rose 10% Y/Y to its highest point since 2015, and the two conference championship games each averaged nearly 50M viewers. NBC was part of the NFL's landmark 11-year media rights deal reached last spring, netting the league more than $100B long-term and keeping most of the games on traditional TV through 2033.

Gambling on the Super Bowl this year also leaped to fresh records as legalized sports betting continues to boom across the U.S. According to the American Gaming Association, 45M more people had access to legal sportsbooks in their home states this year after 10 additional states gave a green light to the industry. Companies like DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), FanDuel (DUEL)and BetMGM (MGM, OTCPK:GMVHY) are duking it out on the freshly cut field, with the hopes of being able to throw a stiff-arm or strip away market share.

Outlook: GeoComply, which monitors the sports betting industry, logged more than 80M transactions over Super Bowl weekend, more than double that of last year. It also recorded 5.6M unique accounts that accessed legal online sportsbooks, a 95% increase from last year. Industry strategists even say that sports betting and casino-style games are even poised to become as much as a $40B market as online gambling ads dominate TV, podcasting and streaming platforms.