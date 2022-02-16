AMC Networks Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 beats by $0.33, revenue of $803.71M beats by $51.42M
Feb. 16, 2022 7:07 AM ETAMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- AMC Networks press release (NASDAQ:AMCX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 beats by $0.33.
- Revenue of $803.71M (+3.0% Y/Y) beats by $51.42M.
- The company is on track to achieve long-term target of 20 million to 25 million streaming subscribers by year-end 2025.
- CEO comment: "Looking ahead, 2022 will be the biggest year for original content in our history, including the highly-anticipated returns of Better Call Saul and Killing Eve. We have great confidence in our unique streaming model and we're more confident than ever that we're pursuing the right strategy for our company, for the audiences we serve, and for our shareholders."