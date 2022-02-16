PharmaTher bags US patent for ketamine formulation

Feb. 16, 2022 7:07 AM ETPharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (PHRRF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • PharmaTher (OTCQB:PHRRF) said it received U.S. patent for the combination formulation of FDA-approved ketamine and betaine anhydrous (KETABET).
  • The patent is titled "Method and Composition for Decreasing the Psychotomimetic Side Effect and Addictive Disorder of Ketamine”.
  • KETABET has been shown in research to enhance antidepressant effect while potentially reducing the known negative side effects of ketamine significantly.
  • The patent provides for broad potential of KETABET for uses in various mental health, neurological and pain disorders, and novel delivery forms, including PHRRF's patented hydrogel-forming microneedle patch delivery system.
  • In addition, PHRRF was granted patents for KETABET in Japan and Taiwan.
  • The company expects to convert the current patent applications in Europe, Canada, Israel and China into granted patents.
  • Patent protection is expected to expire in 2036.
  • The patents support PHRRF's ongoing investigator-led observational studies evaluating the impact of betaine on the unwanted ketamine side effects seen post ketamine treatment for subjects with either depression or pain.
  • Based on the outcome from ongoing studies, PHRRF will advance the KETABET program with its microneedle patch technology in Phase 2 clinical studies.
