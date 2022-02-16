MJ Harvest to purchase cannabis and extraction licenses and Colorado operations assets
Feb. 16, 2022 7:11 AM ETMJ Harvest, Inc. (MJHI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- MJ Harvest's (OTCQB:MJHI) wholly-owned subsidiary, Country Cannabis entered into an asset purchase agreement for purchasing cannabis and extraction licenses and certain equipment to operate a cannabis manufacturing facility in Denver, Colorado.
- The purchase price is 100K MJHI shares.
- The Denver operations are located in a leased facility where lease term is 5 years.
- With this acquisition, MJHI is now affiliated with active operations in Arizona, Colorado, Oklahoma and South Dakota, either through direct ownership or through affiliated entities, including PPK Investment, an Oklahoma company that is 25% owned by MJHI.
- Country Cannabis will provide intellectual property, product formulations, technical expertise and manufacturing and support personnel to the Denver operations and will receive 85% of the net operating revenues after payment of all operating expenses associated with the Denver facility.