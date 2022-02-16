Hilton Worldwide continues recovery, guides for unit growth in 2022

Feb. 16, 2022 7:14 AM ETHilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Business Signage

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) said its recovery continued in Q4 despite some impact from the Omicron COVID variant.

The hotel operator reported Q4 revenue of $1.84B (+107% Y/y), net income of $148M vs. -$255M a year ago and adjusted EBITDA of $512M vs. $204M a year ago.

System-wide comparable RevPAR increased 104.2% in Q4 against the soft pandemic comparable, due to increases in both occupancy and ADR.

At the end of the quarter, Hilton's (HLT) development pipeline totaled nearly 2,670 hotels representing nearly 408,000 rooms throughout 115 countries and territories, including 28 countries and territories where Hilton does not currently have any existing hotels. In addition, of the rooms in the development pipeline, 198,000 of the rooms were under construction and 249,600 of the rooms were located outside the U.S. Overall, Hilton (HLT) sees FY22 net unit growth of approximately 5%.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide fell 0.63% after the slight miss with its Q4 EPS tally.

