Webster Financial to acquire Bend Financial to complement its HSA Bank unit

Feb. 16, 2022 7:17 AM ETWBSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Dollar bills in glass jar isolated on wooden background. Saving money for health.

foto-ianniello/iStock via Getty Images

  • Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) has agreed to acquire Bend Financial, a could-based platform provider for health health savings accounts. Terms of the transaction, which is expected close in Q1 2022, weren't disclosed.
  • "This acquisition demonstrates Webster' (WBS) commitment to enhance HSA Bank's client experience through strategic technology investments," said Webster President and CEO John R. Ciulla.
  • Bend will continue to operate and serve its clients as it currently does. Over time, its personalized user experience will be expanded to HSA Bank customers.
  • In 2020, Webster Financial (WBS) acquired State Farm Bank health savings accounts
