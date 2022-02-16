Webster Financial to acquire Bend Financial to complement its HSA Bank unit
Feb. 16, 2022 7:17 AM ETWBSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) has agreed to acquire Bend Financial, a could-based platform provider for health health savings accounts. Terms of the transaction, which is expected close in Q1 2022, weren't disclosed.
- "This acquisition demonstrates Webster' (WBS) commitment to enhance HSA Bank's client experience through strategic technology investments," said Webster President and CEO John R. Ciulla.
- Bend will continue to operate and serve its clients as it currently does. Over time, its personalized user experience will be expanded to HSA Bank customers.
- In 2020, Webster Financial (WBS) acquired State Farm Bank health savings accounts