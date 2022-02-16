Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) is trading ~7% lower in the pre-market on Wednesday after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted its marketing application for KRASG12C inhibitor adagrasib for accelerated approval.

The New Drug Application (NDA) for oral therapy was accepted by the federal agency as a potential treatment for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring the KRASG12C mutation as a second-line option, Mirati (MRTX) said in a statement on Tuesday.

With the drug being reviewed under Accelerated Approval (Subpart H), the regulator is expected to make its decision by Dec. 14, 2022, the company added.

"The acceptance of our NDA for adagrasib is a significant step forward in Mirati's ongoing efforts to advance innovative, differentiated treatment options for patients with KRASG12C cancers," Head of R&D of Mirati (MRTX) Charles Baum remarked.

Last May, Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) shares spiked after the FDA greenlighted Lumakras (sotorasib) for adults with NSCLC making it the first targeted therapy approved for tumors with any KRAS mutation. Mirati (MRTX) with a KRASG12C inhibitor in its pipeline spiked in response. However, the federal agency approved Lumakras under accelerated approval which requires it to make the decision on the marketing application within six months.

NDA for adagrasib was backed by data from Phase 2 registration-enabling cohort of the KRYSTAL-1 study, Mirati (MRTX) said. Having shared its topline data in September, the company plans to present the detailed results of the trial at a future medical event.

Adagrasib is also undergoing a confirmatory Phase 3 trial, called KRYSTAL-12, which is designed to assess it against chemotherapy docetaxel in patients with second-line KRASG12C-mutated NSCLC.