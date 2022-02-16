Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares fell in premarket trading on Wednesday after the content delivery network provider posted fourth-quarter results that beat expectations and announced a deal to buy Linode for $900 million, which Citi called "another big M&A surprise."

Analyst Fatima Boolani, who has a buy rating, but lowered his price target to $130 from $135, pointed out that the deal for Linode, which provides infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platform, is the largest in Akamai's history and follows the Guardicore deal in September 2021 for $600 million.

"Combined with chunky large customer renewals seen pressuring near-term ETG performance (still negative), and a guided decel in the STG “growth engine” amplifying organic growth fears, a much-needed improvement in sentiment appears challenged, likely gating a tangible recovery in shares," Boolani wrote in a note to investors.

Akamai shares were down more than 5% in premarket trading on Wednesday to $105.35.

In addition, the analyst noted that although Akamai beat expectations in the fourth-quarter, there were several "puts and takes" that are likely to keep shares "range-bound," including a weaker-than-expected guidance for the first quarter, as well as foreign exchange headwinds and an "atypically large cluster of 1Q22E large customer renewals meaningfully dampening ETG reported growth optics."

During the fourth-quarter, Akamai earned an adjusted $1.49 per share on $905 million, compared to estimates of $1.42 per share on $897.34 million in sales.

"Taken with the implied -200bps OPM compression – though arguably less bad than it appears given FX hit and full year of Guardicore expenses being absorbed – and concerns of integration / execution / rationale risk from Linode, we believe shares could stay range-bound till the ETG segment shows visible improvements, and an upcoming investor day offers a clear event catalyst."

On Tuesday, Akamai said the deal for Linode would add approximately $100 million in revenue and be accretive to earnings by either five or six cents per share.