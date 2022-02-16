Equillium acquires Bioniz Therapeutics in all-stock deal
Feb. 16, 2022 7:19 AM ETEquillium, Inc. (EQ)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) acquired Bioniz Therapeutics, granting EQ exclusive worldwide rights to all current and future Bioniz products.
- The consideration is comprised of an all-stock upfront payment of ~5.7M unregistered EQ shares issuable to Bioniz stockholders, which represents ~19.3% of Equillium’s outstanding stock.
- ~97% of the issued EQ stock is subject to a standard 6-month lock-up provision and thereafter will be released ratably each month over the next 6 months.
- Equillium is also obligated to pay Bioniz stockholders up to $57.5M in potential development milestone payments across 3 clinical candidates starting with first U.S. marketing approval, and up to $250M in sales milestone payments based on BNZ-1 achieving calendar year global net sales of $500M-2B.
- EQ does not have third-party obligations with respect to milestones or royalties related to the Bioniz portfolio.
- Equillium has sole discretion over the timing and extent of advancing clinical development of the Bioniz products.
- Bioniz developed its novel structured-domain peptides, including BNZ-1 and BNZ-2, entirely in-house from its proprietary product discovery platform. Bioniz was estimated to have modestly positive net working capital at closing.
- Through the acquisition, EQ significantly expands its immunology pipeline with a diversified portfolio of first-in-class immuno-inflammatory drug candidates.
- Alexandre Kaoukhov, SVP and head of clinical development at Bioniz, joins EQ as SVP of clinical development to oversee development of the Bioniz assets.
- Bioniz founder and CEO Nazli Azimi will be retained as an advisor to EQ while other key research and clinical personnel from Bioniz will transition to Equillium.
- Following the acquisition, Dolca Thomas, chief medical officer and executive VP of R&D at Equillium, will leaved the firm.