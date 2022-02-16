Barrick posts Q4 beat, plans $1B stock buyback

Feb. 16, 2022 7:16 AM ETBarrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

nugget gold

bodnarchuk/iStock via Getty Images

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) +1.2% pre-market after topping expectations for Q4 earnings and revenues, raising its quarterly dividend by 11% and launching a stock buyback program of as much as $1B.

Barrick also implemented a performance dividend policy, with an additional dividend to be linked to the net cash on the balance sheet.

Q4 net earnings rose to $726M from $685M in the year-ago quarter, while revenues rose 0.9% Y/Y to $3.31B and the cost of sales increased 5% to $1.91B.

Q4 average gold prices fell to $1,793/oz. from $1,871/oz. in the year-earlier period, while production was flat at 1.2M oz. and all-in sustaining cost fell to $971/oz. from $1,034/oz. in Q3; copper output rose 6% Y/Y to 126M lbs.

For 2022, Barrick said it expects to produce 4.2M-4.6M oz. of gold and 420M-470M lbs. of copper, and anticipates capital spending of $1.9B-$2.2B.

Barrick shares have dropped 6% during the past year while gaining 8% YTD.

