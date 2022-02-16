Altair acquires Cassini to enhance digital thread solutions on platform

Feb. 16, 2022 7:28 AM ETAltair Engineering Inc. (ALTR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Altair (NASDAQ:ALTR) acquired Cassini, a next-generation cloud native technology provider for Industry 4.0 based in Hyderabad, India.
  • With the acquisition, ALTR deepens its expertise and strengthens its ability to offer digital thread solutions via the Altair One cloud platform.
  • A digital thread provides a 360-degree view of conceptualized product data, streamlines and accelerates new product development, and improves processes.
  • "Upon integration, customers will have a comprehensive view of digital thread activities in the simulation portion of the PLM value chain," said Altair CEO James Scapa.
  • Altair One's simulation data management capabilities coupled with Cassini's applications and technology will provide a closed loop product verification and validation platform.
