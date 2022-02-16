Flora Growth signs agreement with Artos to sell high-THC cannabis glower to Israel
Feb. 16, 2022 7:28 AM ETFlora Growth Corp. (FLGC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) trades 9.6% higher premarket after it signed an agreement with Artos to sell ~3.6K kg of dried high-THC cannabis flower to Israel from its Cosechemos cultivation facility.
- "With Artos' extensive distribution network, this agreement will ensure that safe, high-quality cannabis products are provided to the Israeli cannabis market and offer a valuable source of health and wellness products to the country," CEO Luis Merchan commented.
- Artos is a privately held, Israel-based consumer products distribution company with a network of 4K+ distribution points across the country, generating over $50M in revenue from the international sale of non-cannabis products.