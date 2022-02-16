Flora Growth signs agreement with Artos to sell high-THC cannabis glower to Israel

Feb. 16, 2022 7:28 AM ETFlora Growth Corp. (FLGC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) trades 9.6% higher premarket after it signed an agreement with Artos to sell ~3.6K kg of dried high-THC cannabis flower to Israel from its Cosechemos cultivation facility.
  • "With Artos' extensive distribution network, this agreement will ensure that safe, high-quality cannabis products are provided to the Israeli cannabis market and offer a valuable source of health and wellness products to the country," CEO Luis Merchan commented.
  • Artos is a privately held, Israel-based consumer products distribution company with a network of 4K+ distribution points across the country, generating over $50M in revenue from the international sale of non-cannabis products.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.