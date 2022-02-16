BioNTech introduces plans for mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Africa

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) introduced approach to establish scalable vaccine production in Africa by developing and delivering turnkey mRNA manufacturing facilities based on a container solution.

At a meeting at BioNTech's (BNTX) new manufacturing facility in Marburg and at the invitation of kENUP Foundation, the company presented the container solution called “BioNTainer” to key partners.

The manufacturing solution consists of one drug substance and one formulation module, each called a BioNTainer.

Each module is built of six ISO sized containers. This allows for mRNA vaccine production in bulk, while fill-and-finish will be taken over by local partners.

The company said each BioNTainer is a clean room which BioNTech equips with state-of-the-art manufacturing solutions.

Together, two modules require 800 sqm of space and offer an estimated initial capacity of, for example up to 50M doses of the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine each year.

The company added that the BioNTainer will be equipped to manufacture a range of mRNA-based vaccines targeted to the needs of the African Union.

The establishment of the first mRNA manufacturing facility by BioNTech (BNTX) in the African Union is expected to begin in mid-2022 and the first BioNTainer is expected to arrive in Africa in H2 2022.

Manufacturing in the first BioNTainer is expected to begin nearly a year after the delivery of the modules to its final location in Africa.

The company expects to ship BioNTainers to Rwanda, Senegal and potentially South Africa.

BioNTech (BNTX) will be responsible for installing the modules, while local authorities will ensure the needed infrastructure.

The company noted that partners in Ghana and South Africa could support the manufacturing with fill-and-finish capacities.

BNTX -0.67% premarket to $162.34