The Trade Desk Non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 beats by $0.14, revenue of $395.6M beats by $5.96M
Feb. 16, 2022 7:33 AM ETThe Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor22 Comments
- The Trade Desk press release (NASDAQ:TTD): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $395.6M (+23.7% Y/Y) beats by $5.96M.
- Shares +12% PM.
- For 1Q22, the company expects revenue of at least $303M vs. consensus of $286.99M and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $91M.
- CEO comment: “We remain committed to creating a better internet that is open, competitive and fair for all participants. Major advertisers and partners around the world are embracing this vision as the global advertising market races toward a $1 trillion TAM. And as a result, more and more of them are gravitating to our platform.”