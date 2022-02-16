Sunoco LP GAAP EPS of $0.95, revenue of $4.95B
Feb. 16, 2022
- Sunoco LP press release (NYSE:SUN): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.95.
- Revenue of $4.95B (+94.1% Y/Y).
2022 Business Outlook: Excluding the pending acquisition, the Partnership expects full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA to be between $770 and $810 million.
SUN expects 2022 fuel volumes to be between 7.7 and 8.1 billion gallons, fuel margins to be between 10.5 and 11.5 cents per gallon.
Operating expenses in a range of $490 to $500 million, growth capital expenditures of at least $150 million, and maintenance capital expenditures of approximately $50 million.