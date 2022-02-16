Vulcan Materials Non-GAAP EPS of $1.25 beats by $0.08, revenue of $1.61B beats by $20M

Feb. 16, 2022 7:34 AM ETVulcan Materials Company (VMC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Vulcan Materials press release (NYSE:VMC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.25 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $1.61B (+36.4% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
  • Same-store aggregates mix-adjusted pricing increased 4.2 percent.
  • Average price for asphalt mix increased 4.9 percent and concrete 6.9 percent.
  • Aggregates gross profit increased 18 percent to $326 million, or $5.64 per ton.
  • Same-store volumes increased 7 percent, reflecting solid demand and favorable weather.
  • Outlook: Net earnings attributable to Vulcan of between $800 to $890M, Adjusted EBITDA of between $1.720 to $1.820B, High single-digit growth in Aggregates cash gross profit per ton, Total shipment growth of 5 to 7%, Freight-adjusted price increase of 6 to 8%.
