Vulcan Materials Non-GAAP EPS of $1.25 beats by $0.08, revenue of $1.61B beats by $20M
Feb. 16, 2022 7:34 AM ETVulcan Materials Company (VMC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Vulcan Materials press release (NYSE:VMC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.25 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $1.61B (+36.4% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- Same-store aggregates mix-adjusted pricing increased 4.2 percent.
- Average price for asphalt mix increased 4.9 percent and concrete 6.9 percent.
- Aggregates gross profit increased 18 percent to $326 million, or $5.64 per ton.
- Same-store volumes increased 7 percent, reflecting solid demand and favorable weather.
- Outlook: Net earnings attributable to Vulcan of between $800 to $890M, Adjusted EBITDA of between $1.720 to $1.820B, High single-digit growth in Aggregates cash gross profit per ton, Total shipment growth of 5 to 7%, Freight-adjusted price increase of 6 to 8%.