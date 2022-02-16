Liminal BioSciences repays $39.1M debt to Structured Alpha
Feb. 16, 2022 7:35 AM ETLiminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) repaid its debt of $39.1M to Structured Alpha in full, using cash on hand.
- The loan repayment terminates LMNL's creditor relationship with Structured Alpha.
- Early repayment resulted in total interest savings of C$9.1M.
- The repayment was funded with cash generated from the sale of a pediatric review voucher and the divestment of LMNL's plasma-derived therapeutics business in 2021.
- No premiums or penalties were required in connection with the repayment.
- "The debt was due for repayment no later than Apr. 2024 and represented a significant overhang on our balance sheet, which we are pleased to have eliminated," said LMNL CEO Bruce Pritchard.
- LMNL stock rose 4% in premarket trade following the announcement.