Liminal BioSciences repays $39.1M debt to Structured Alpha

Feb. 16, 2022 7:35 AM ETLiminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) repaid its debt of $39.1M to Structured Alpha in full, using cash on hand.
  • The loan repayment terminates LMNL's creditor relationship with Structured Alpha.
  • Early repayment resulted in total interest savings of C$9.1M.
  • The repayment was funded with cash generated from the sale of a pediatric review voucher and the divestment of LMNL's plasma-derived therapeutics business in 2021.
  • No premiums or penalties were required in connection with the repayment.
  • "The debt was due for repayment no later than Apr. 2024 and represented a significant overhang on our balance sheet, which we are pleased to have eliminated," said LMNL CEO Bruce Pritchard.
  • LMNL stock rose 4% in premarket trade following the announcement.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.