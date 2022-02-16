Wingstop Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 misses by $0.08, revenue of $72.03M misses by $1.51M
Feb. 16, 2022 7:39 AM ETWingstop Inc. (WING)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Wingstop press release (NASDAQ:WING): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 misses by $0.08.
- Revenue of $72.03M (+13.8% Y/Y) misses by $1.51M.
- 58 net new openings in the fiscal fourth quarter 2021
- Domestic same store sales increased 7.5%
- Two-year domestic same store sales increased 25.7%
- Domestic average unit volume increased to approximately $1.6 million
- System-wide sales increased 19.8% to $601.9 million
- Digital sales were 61.3% of sales, comparable to the prior fiscal fourth quarter
- Outlook: ~200 net new units; SG&A of between $73.0 - $76.0 million; Stock-based compensation expense of between $12.0 - $13.0 million; and D&A of between $10.5 - $11.5 million.