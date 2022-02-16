Wingstop Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 misses by $0.08, revenue of $72.03M misses by $1.51M

Feb. 16, 2022 7:39 AM ETWingstop Inc. (WING)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Wingstop press release (NASDAQ:WING): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 misses by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $72.03M (+13.8% Y/Y) misses by $1.51M.
  • 58 net new openings in the fiscal fourth quarter 2021
  • Domestic same store sales increased 7.5%
  • Two-year domestic same store sales increased 25.7%
  • Domestic average unit volume increased to approximately $1.6 million
  • System-wide sales increased 19.8% to $601.9 million
  • Digital sales were 61.3% of sales, comparable to the prior fiscal fourth quarter
  • Outlook: ~200 net new units; SG&A of between $73.0 - $76.0 million; Stock-based compensation expense of between $12.0 - $13.0 million; and D&A of between $10.5 - $11.5 million.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.