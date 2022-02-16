Parsons nabs significant contract for continuing managing Faro Mine remediation

Feb. 16, 2022 7:40 AM ETParsons Corporation (PSN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Parsons (NYSE:PSN) received a contract to provide main construction management and care & maintenance services at Faro Mine in Faro, Yukon, Canada.
  • Parsons' contract could span over 20 years and exceed $2B.
  • Faro Mine Remediation Project is one of the largest and most complex abandoned mine clean-up projects in Canada.
  • Under the contract, Parsons will provide site management services including overall occupational health and safety; environmental and geotechnical management; project management; construction management; and procurement services for the work that will be completed to implement the remediation plan.
  • It will also continue to be responsible for the care and maintenance of the site.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.