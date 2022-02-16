Parsons nabs significant contract for continuing managing Faro Mine remediation
Feb. 16, 2022 7:40 AM ETParsons Corporation (PSN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Parsons (NYSE:PSN) received a contract to provide main construction management and care & maintenance services at Faro Mine in Faro, Yukon, Canada.
- Parsons' contract could span over 20 years and exceed $2B.
- Faro Mine Remediation Project is one of the largest and most complex abandoned mine clean-up projects in Canada.
- Under the contract, Parsons will provide site management services including overall occupational health and safety; environmental and geotechnical management; project management; construction management; and procurement services for the work that will be completed to implement the remediation plan.
- It will also continue to be responsible for the care and maintenance of the site.