Lincoln Financial Network expands long-standing partnership with BizEquity

Feb. 16, 2022 7:44 AM ETLincoln National Corporation (LNC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Lincoln Financial Network, the retail wealth management affiliate of Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) will be expanding their strategic partnership to make BizEquity's leading cloud-based valuation solution available to their Premier Partners.
  • Lincoln's Premier Partners program recognizes the industry's top advisors and empowers their continued success with access to world-class benefits, resources, tools and services, including BizEquity's valuation software solution.
  • The software's valuation reporting and business insights help advisors inform business owners' critical decisions around wealth management, financial planning, insurance needs, funding potential and more.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.