Lincoln Financial Network expands long-standing partnership with BizEquity
Feb. 16, 2022 7:44 AM ETLincoln National Corporation (LNC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Lincoln Financial Network, the retail wealth management affiliate of Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) will be expanding their strategic partnership to make BizEquity's leading cloud-based valuation solution available to their Premier Partners.
- Lincoln's Premier Partners program recognizes the industry's top advisors and empowers their continued success with access to world-class benefits, resources, tools and services, including BizEquity's valuation software solution.
- The software's valuation reporting and business insights help advisors inform business owners' critical decisions around wealth management, financial planning, insurance needs, funding potential and more.