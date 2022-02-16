Missfresh launches personalized concierge services for high-value customers

Feb. 16, 2022 7:45 AM ETMissfresh Limited (MF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) completed the first phase of its rollout of the Missfresh 1V1 Advisor personalized shopping concierge services.
  • The average number of orders per customer and average revenue per user (ARPU) participating in the Missfresh 1V1 Advisor program were up 70% and 100% respectively, compared with that of non-concierge service customers.
  • Missfresh launched the 1V1 Advisor program for its existing and potential high-value customers on its on-demand online retail platform in Q3 of 2021.
  • MF foresees that 30% of its users will be covered by the 1V1 Advisor program by mid-2022.
