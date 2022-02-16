Macy's rallies after Evercore ISI turns bullish on strong leveraging opportunity

Feb. 16, 2022 7:50 AM ETMacy's, Inc. (M)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Strong Consumer Sales Number In April Hint At Wider Economic Growth

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

Evercore ISIS upgraded Macy's (NYSE:M) to an Outperform rating from In-Line even as it conceded that the stock is not for the faint of heart.

The firm said it believes the risk-reward profile on Macy's (M) is asymmetric, and the company could generate $15 to $20 of EPS long-term and trade at a 10X P/E multiple vs. the current multiple of 6X.

Analyst Omar Saad: "Not only do we see the opportunity for Macy’s to more aggressively leverage its core assets (real estate, web traffic) to create significant incremental equity value from the current depressed valuation, we are observing a culture and strategy shift that is embracing a more data-driven, disciplined approach to managing all aspects of the business (stores, inventory, marketing, promotions, costs, etc.)."

Shares of May's (M) moved up 2.87% in premarket trading to $26.26 following the ratings boost.

