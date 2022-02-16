Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) +4.1% pre-market after agreeing to acquire oil assets in Utah's Uinta Basin for $815M in a deal with Verdun Oil Company II LLC; the assets were previously owned by EP Energy.

Crescent said it is acquiring more than 400 producing vertical and horizontal wells, adding more than 145K contiguous net acres in Utah's Duchesne and Uintah counties.

The company said the deal scales its production base in the Rockies region and adds a multi-year inventory of proven, high-return development locations.

After the deal closes, Crescent said it plans to operate two rigs in the Uinta Basin for the rest of this year in a program expected to cost $225M-$275M; as a result, the company revises its full-year capital budget to $600M-$700M.

Crescent Energy was formed from Contango Oil and Independence Energy, and the combined company is expected to make larger deals to grow accretively through acquisition, Long Player writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.