Vulcan Materials CFO Suzanne Wood to retire
Feb. 16, 2022 7:51 AM ETVMCBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) said Suzanne Wood will retire as SVP and CFO effective Sept. 1.
- Wood will then remain with VMC in a consulting capacity until the end of the year.
- The company appointed Mary Andrews Carlisle, VP – Finance, as Wood's successor, effective Sept. 1.
- VMC said Darren Hicks, VP – Human Resources, has been appointed to the newly-created role of SVP and chief human resources officer, effective Mar. 1.
- The company also reported Q4 results that beat Street estimates.