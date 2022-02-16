Vulcan Materials CFO Suzanne Wood to retire

Feb. 16, 2022 7:51 AM ETVMCBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) said Suzanne Wood will retire as SVP and CFO effective Sept. 1.
  • Wood will then remain with VMC in a consulting capacity until the end of the year.
  • The company appointed Mary Andrews Carlisle, VP – Finance, as Wood's successor, effective Sept. 1.
  • VMC said Darren Hicks, VP – Human Resources, has been appointed to the newly-created role of SVP and chief human resources officer, effective Mar. 1.
  • The company also reported Q4 results that beat Street estimates.
