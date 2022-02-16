ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA), soon to become Paramount Global as the company goes all-in on streaming, fell sharply in premarket trading on Wednesday as traders digested its investor day and Bank of America downgraded the stock on increased risk on a "swinging for the fences" mentality.

Analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich lowered her rating to neutral from buy and cut her price target to $39, down from $52, noting that the firm's bullish thesis was "largely predicated on being a potential attractive target amid a wave of industry consolidation." With this view off the table for a while given the company's streaming aspirations, the firm is "heading to the sidelines" as spending on streaming content impacts free cash flow and operating incomes over the next couple of years.

"We commend management for taking a bold approach, but near term headwinds will drive Y/Y declines in CY22 and CY23 OIBDA and pressure already depressed FCF levels," Reif Ehrlich wrote in a note to clients.

"While subscribers have outperformed expectations, and should be robust in 2022, the long term margin guidance (low/mid 20%) for direct-to-consumer business will not be achieved until the back half of this decade while the legacy business is under continuing pressure."

ViacomCBS shares were down nearly 11% to $32.06 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

In addition, Reif Ehrlich pointed out that although the company raised its estimates for 2024 streaming revenue, subscribers and content spending relative to a year-ago, free cash flow "will be further pressured by NFL cost step up and lack of political advertising."

During the company's investor day, Chief Financial Officer Naveen Chopra said the company expects more than 100 million streaming subscribers by 2024, up from a previous goal of 65 million-75 million, and has boosted its forecast DTC revenue by 2024 to $9 billion from a previous $6 billion.

Paramount now expects to spend $6 billion on direct-to-consumer content in 2024, up from a previous forecast for $5 billion (and sharply higher than the $2.2 billion spend last year). OIBDA losses will be greatest in 2023, and improving in 2024 as all that content hits, Chopra added.

In addition to the updated financials, Paramount Global unveiled a wide breadth of content over the next few years at the investor event. These include a fourth Star Trek movie, new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies, a sequel to its hit Yellowstone TV drama, entitled 1932, and much more.