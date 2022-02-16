Bristol Myers mavacamten for heart disease meets main goal in late-stage study

Feb. 16, 2022 7:59 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) phase 3 trial evaluating mavacamten to treat a type of heart condition met its main goal.
  • The company was evaluating mavacamten against placebo in adults with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (obstructive HCM) who are eligible for septal reduction therapy (SRT).
  • HCM is a condition in which the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick which can make it harder for the heart to pump blood.
  • The study called VALOR-HCM, which enrolled 100 patients, met its primary goal at week 16. The safety of mavacamten was consistent with previous studies.
  • The company said the primary endpoint of the trial is a composite of the number of patients who decide to proceed with SRT prior to or at week 16 and the number of patients who remain SRT-guideline eligible at week 16 in the mavacamten group compared with the placebo group.
  • “We look forward to sharing the results from VALOR-HCM at the American College of Cardiology 71st Annual Scientific Session & Expo taking place in April, said Roland Chen, senior vice president, cardiovascular development at Bristol Myers.
  • The company plans to share the data with regulatory authorities.
