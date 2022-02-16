Ryder Non-GAAP EPS of $3.52 beats by $1.03, revenue of $2.6B beats by $120M

Feb. 16, 2022 7:58 AM ETRyder System, Inc. (R)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Ryder press release (NYSE:R): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.52 beats by $1.03.
  • Revenue of $2.6B (+17.6% Y/Y) beats by $120M.
  • For Q1, the company expects comparable EPS (non-GAAP) of $2.20 - $2.35 vs. consensus of $2.01.
  • 2022 Outlook: GAAP EPS forecast of $10.40 - $11.40, up 7% - 18% from 2021; comparable EPS (non-GAAP) forecast of $11.00 - $12.00, up 15% - 25% from 2021 vs. consensus of $9.10; ROE forecast of 20% - 22%; Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations forecast of $2.3B; free cash flow (non-GAAP) forecast of $200M - $300M; Total revenue and operating revenue (non-GAAP) expected to increase by approximately 10% vs. consensus revenue growth of 8.2%.
