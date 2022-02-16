Crocs trades higher after beating earnings expectations

Feb. 16, 2022

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) pushed higher in early Wednesday trading after the retailer topped Q4 earnings expectations.

Crocs (CROX) had a standout holiday season with revenue up 43% to $587M. Direct-to-consumer sales were up 44.5% and wholesales revenue rose 40.3%. Gross margin was up 770 bps from a year ago to 63.7%. Adjusted operating margin was 28.6% vs. 21.1% a year ago.

Looking ahead, Crocs (CROX) guided for Q1 revenue of of $605M to $630M vs. $633M consensus. The company plans to prioritize repayments of debt, including debt incurred to finance a portion of the HEYDUDE acquisition, and thus suspended its buyback program until the gross leverage ratio falls under 2.0X.

Shares of Crocs (CROX) gained 2.28% in premarket trading to $103.54 vs. the 52-week trading range of $70.34 to $183.88.

