Meihua International Medical Technologies prices downsized IPO of $36M
Feb. 16, 2022 8:01 AM ETMHUABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Meihua International Medical Technologies (MHUA) priced its downsized IPO of 3.6M shares at $10/share for gross proceeds of $36M.
- MHUA earlier filed to offer 5M shares at $9-11/share to raise up to $63M.
- The shares are expected to commence trading on the Nasdaq on Feb. 16 under the ticker "MHUA."
- The company granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 60 days from the date of the underwriting agreement, to purchase up to an additional 540K shares at the IPO price to cover over-allotment, if any.
- The offering is expected to close on Feb. 18.
- Net proceeds will be used to construct a new factory, purchase 12 production lines, acquire a local disposable medical device manufacturer, add an anti-pandemic medical products production line, for R&D, to recruit R&D talents and senior executives, improve internal control system, as well as add new, and improve existing manufacturing equipment.