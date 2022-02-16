CASI Pharmaceuticals sees Q4 revenue ahead of analysts estimates
Feb. 16, 2022 8:01 AM ETCASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) expects EVOMELA revenue of ~$9.12M for Q4 and ~$30M (+100% Y/Y) for FY ended Dec.31,2021 which exceeds the estimated $27M guidance.
- Analysts consensus estimates for revenues stands at $9.01M while for FY it is seen at $30M.
- It is targeting FY22 revenue guidance of more than 30% growth over 2021 for EVOMELA.
- As of Dec.31, 2021, cash and equivalents is estimated to be ~$38.7M.
- "We continue preparations for the commercialization of CNCT-19. During 2022, we anticipate that EVOMELA will continue to be the core of our commercial operation, while we further progress our other pipeline assets. During 2022, we anticipate the start of the BI-1206 phase I trial in China; CB-5339 is expected to receive CTA approval from NMPA during 2022; and CID-103's Phase I study will continue," Chairman and CEO Wei-Wu He commented.