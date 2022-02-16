Western Union expands in South Korea through Travel Wallet app
Feb. 16, 2022 8:02 AM ETThe Western Union Company (WU)MABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Western Union (NYSE:WU) partners with Travel Wallet, a popular fintech app in South Korea, to expand its presence in that country.
- Travel Wallet users in South Korea will be able to send and receive money through the app. They can fund their cross-border money transfers through their local bank accounts.
- Cash and bank account payout in select countries is currently available with plans to scale up to Western Union's global payout network.
- In November, Western Union partnered with Metrobank for inbound money transfers in the Philippines and, separately, with Mastercard (NYSE:MA) to integrate Mastercard Send into its global money movement network.