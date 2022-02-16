Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GAAP EPS of $0.37 beats by $0.07, revenue of $209.96M misses by $15.04M
Feb. 16, 2022 8:03 AM ETGreat Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock press release (NASDAQ:GLDD): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.37 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $209.96M (+22.0% Y/Y) misses by $15.04M.
- Adjusted EBITDA grew 63.9% to $48.2M.
- Management comments: We expect the 2022 bid market to be as strong as 2021 as the market continues to be driven by the large-scale port deepening projects along the east and gulf coasts. In 2022, we expect to see the continuation of port deepening bids in the ports of Norfolk, Freeport, Mobile, Sabine and additional phases in the Houston Ship Channel. In addition, our nation’s coasts are subject to climate change, increasing severe weather events like Hurricane Ida, and sea level rise, which can cause an increase in beach erosion and other damage that adds to the recurring nature of our business and the need for more frequent coastal protection and port maintenance projects.