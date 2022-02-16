Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) said its Eve electric aircraft subsidiary received orders for as many as 90 electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft from Australian charter firms Aviair, HeliSpirit and Microflite.

The company said Eve's partnership with Aviair and HeliSpirit contemplates an order of up to 50 eVTOLs with flights scheduled to start in 2026, while Microflite ordered up to 40 electric aircraft that are also expected to start operating in 2026.

Separately, American Airlines has ordered three new Embraer E175 aircraft to be operated by subsidiary Envoy Air, in a deal valued at $160M.

Eve, which already has a $5B-plus order pipeline for its electric aircraft, is expected to start trading on the NYSE in Q2 2022.