BGC Partners Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 in-line, revenue of $461.6M misses by $24.35M
Feb. 16, 2022 8:05 AM ETBGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- BGC Partners press release (NASDAQ:BGCP): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 in-line.
- Revenue of $461.6M (-3.7% Y/Y) misses by $24.35M.
- BGC improved profitability across all metrics in 2021. Additionally, we executed numerous value unlocking initiatives, including selling our Insurance Brokerage business for $535 million, reducing our share count by over 10 percent and expanding Fenics UST's market share by nearly 600 basis points to over 20 percent.
- Fenics revenue grew by 26 percent to over $400 million and represented 22 percent of BGC's total revenue, excluding Insurance. We expect Fenics to exceed a quarter of BGC's total revenue in 2022.