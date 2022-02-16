Xunlei launches enterprise digital NFT service platform
Feb. 16, 2022 8:12 AM ETXunlei Limited (XNET)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) launched a blockchain-based enterprise digital NFT service platform, aiming to help enterprises and organizations achieve on-chain their digital assets.
- The platform provides a full service of NFT design, minting, showcasing, management, etc.
- The NFTs minted on Xunlei’s ThunderChain are permanently preserved in the platform with unique serial numbers on the chain through the deployment of intelligent contract tech.
- In addition to images, the platform also supports different types of digital content, such as in-game items, audio and video clips, collectibles, and event tickets.
- XNET stock edged 4% higher in premarket trade following the announcement.