ProPhase Labs declares $0.30 dividend
Feb. 16, 2022 8:28 AM ETProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) declares $0.30/share special dividend.
- Payable March 10; for shareholders of record March 1; ex-div Feb. 28.
- The company also announced that it expects record Q421 and Q122 revenues and profits.
- CEO Ted Karkus noted, "Given our strong projected financial performance in net income and EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2021, which will in turn yield significant net income and EBITDA for the full year of 2021, we believe it is appropriate to return a portion of the capital generated from operations in the form of a special cash dividend to our stockholders. We are also projecting strong financial performance and significant year over year growth in net income and EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022."