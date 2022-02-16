H2O Innovation's Piedmont nabs 13 new orders worth $9.3M
Feb. 16, 2022 8:16 AM ETH2O Innovation Inc. (HEOFF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- H2O Innovation's (OTCQX:HEOFF) Piedmont business line, a global leader in corrosion resistant equipment for desalination plants in the industrial and municipal markets, secured 13 new orders for fiber glass reinforced cartridge filter housings, stainless steel duplex couplings, and PiPerLink permeate connectors, for $9.3M.
- The revenue from the new sales will be recognized partially in this fiscal year with the remainder coming in next fiscal year.
- The current projects span the globe from Latin America to North Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
- Piedmont also concluded its first sales of the PiPerLink permeate connector, launched in November 2021.
- The company's backlog stands at a record level, boosted by its ability to manage costs and leverage global Specialty Products distribution network.