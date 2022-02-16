GreenBox announces licensing partnership with Cross River

Feb. 16, 2022 8:17 AM ETGreenBox POS (GBOX)GRBXBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • GreenBox (NASDAQ:GBOX) entered into a licensing partnership with Cross River, a technology driven infrastructure provider that offers embedded financial solutions.
  • The partnership will bring to fruition the launch of GBOX's first banking-as-a-service initiative.
  • Cross River’s infrastructure and access to payment rails will enable GBOX to open custodial, reserve, and operating accounts for their customers, who can manage their accounts with a full suite of tools, all powered by Cross River.
  • By combining existing technology with Cross River’s infrastructure, GBOX will provide additional services to existing clients on one seamless platform while also offering a full suite of services to a new customer pool such as strategic partners, enterprises looking for a white label solution and current customer’s customers who presently only use GBOX for payment processing on the blockchain.
